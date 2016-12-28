US raises no objection over China aircraft carrier drill

China’s aircraft carrier Liaoning berths in a port of China. China’s military says its first aircraft carrier group has carried out a series of fighter launch, recovery and air combat exercises in the Yellow Sea amid tensions with the U.S. and Taiwan. (AP Photo/Xinhua, Li Tang, File) China’s aircraft carrier Liaoning berths in a port of China. China’s military says its first aircraft carrier group has carried out a series of fighter launch, recovery and air combat exercises in the Yellow Sea amid tensions with the U.S. and Taiwan. (AP Photo/Xinhua, Li Tang, File)

The United States says China has the right to sail in international waters after a Chinese aircraft carrier cruised past Taiwan and into the contested South China Sea. Taiwan’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday that the aircraft carrier and five warships sailed 90 nautical miles south of Taiwan, a self-governing island claimed by China. Beijing says it is a routine training exercise.

China has previously accused US warships of making provocative passes through the South China Sea. State Department spokesman Mark Toner on Monday said the US recognizes lawful uses of the sea, and the same rights apply to the US, China and other nations. He said, “as we often make the case with our own naval vessels sailing … in those same waters, it’s freedom of navigation.”