Ready to challenge Donald Trump’s new travel ban in court: New York Attorney General

US President Donald Trump’s revised executive order temporarily halting entry to the US for people from six nations still has the “intent” to discriminate against Muslims and authorities here are ready to go to court against it, New York Attorney General said on Monday. “While the White House may have made changes to the ban, the intent to discriminate against Muslims remains clear. This does not just harm the families caught in the chaos of President Trump’s draconian policies – it is diametrically opposed to our values, and makes us less safe,” Eric Schneiderman said.

He said courts across the country had made it clear that Trump is “not above the Constitution”.

Schneiderman said that his office is closely reviewing the new executive order and he stands ready to “litigate — again — in order to protect New York’s families, institutions and economy”.

Trump on Monday signed the revised executive order, temporarily halting entry to the US for people from six Muslim-majority nations who are seeking new visas while dropping Iraq from the list, after worldwide outrage over the controversial immigration policy.

The latest executive order specifies that a 90-day ban on people from Sudan, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, and Yemen does not apply to those who already have valid visas.

The new order drops Iraq’s name from the list of targeted countries, saying Baghdad has agreed to increase cooperation with the US on the vetting of its citizens applying for a visa to travel to America.