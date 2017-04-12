US President Trump dials China’s Xi Jinping, discusses North Korea

Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump (Source: AP Photo) Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump (Source: AP Photo)

A day after North Korea warned of a nuclear attack on United States, President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed the situation over a phone call on Wednesday. According to Reuters, Xi batted for peaceful means to solve the tensions on the Korean peninsula. Trump and Xi had met last week for the first time at a Florida summit. Chinese daily Global Times also wrote an editorial noting that North Korea should halt any plans for nuclear and missile activities “for its own security”. “Not only Washington brimming with confidence and arrogance following the missile attacks on Syria, but Trump is also willing to be regarded as a man who honours his promises,” the Global Times wrote.

Trump had earlier tweeted on Tuesday that US-China would have better trade deals if China solved “the North Korea problem”. “I explained to the President of China that a trade deal with the US will be far better for them if they solve the North Korean problem! North Korea is looking for trouble. If China decides to help, that would be great. If not, we will solve the problem without them!” he wrote on Twitter.

Tension on the Korean peninsula escalated after North Korea hinted it could soon conduct a sixth nuclear test or more missile launches. North Korea’s official Rodong Sinmun newspaper wrote the country was prepared to respond to any US aggression. “Our revolutionary strong army is keenly watching every move by enemy elements with our nuclear sight focused on the US invasionary bases not only in South Korea and the Pacific operation theatre but also in the US mainland,” it said.

