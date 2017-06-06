After London attack, Trump reiterates: “Need travel ban for dangerous countries, not some politically correct term’

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump announces his decision that the United States will withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump announces his decision that the United States will withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday reiterated his call for a travel ban from certain ‘dangerous’ countries amid a latest string of Islamist attacks in London. Trump tweeted out today saying: “That’s right, we need a TRAVEL BAN for certain DANGEROUS countries, not some politically correct term that won’t help us protect our people!” His comments came after Britain’s third Islamist attack when three men ploughed their van into pedestrians on London Bridge last Saturday night before they made their way into the busy Borough Market area where they stabbed people indiscriminately. All the three attackers were shot dead by police, even as the authorities have made at least a dozen arrests in east London and were carrying out further raids.

US President Trump had on Monday urged for a “much tougher version” of his travel ban. In a series of tweets, Trump said the United States was already “extreme vetting” travellers coming into the country for safety reasons. “The Justice Dept should have stayed with the original Travel Ban, not the watered down, politically correct version they submitted to SC,” Trump said.

“The Justice Dept. should ask for an expedited hearing of the watered down Travel Ban before the Supreme Court – & seek much tougher version!” “In any event we are EXTREME VETTING people coming into the US in order to help keep our country safe. The courts are slow and political!” the US president tweeted. In what is being viewed as a rare move on Friday the Supreme Court expedited consideration of the case, ordering the American Civil Liberties Union – which represents the plaintiffs – to respond by June 12 to the Trump administration’s petition for court consideration.

