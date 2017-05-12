US President Donald Trump threatens to cancel media briefings for ‘sake of accuracy’

US President Donald Trump (File Photo) US President Donald Trump (File Photo)

Intensifying his tiff with the media, US President Donald Trump has threatened to rescind the White House press briefings and instead issue written responses to questions in a bid to seek “accuracy”. “…Maybe the best thing to do would be to cancel all future ‘press briefings’ and hand out written responses for the sake of accuracy???” Trump said in a series of tweets.

The US President also said it was becoming very difficult for his surrogates to stand at podium and explain things with perfect accuracy to reporters at the news conferences.

His comments came after the media questioned his administration’s shifting narrative on the firing of James Comey as FBI chief. Trump’s description of his decision to sack Comey contradicted the versions provided earlier by White House officials, exposing their explanations as misleading.

Continuing his tirade against the media, Trump said,”The Fake Media is working overtime today!”

This is not the first time that the Trump administration has threatened to limit the media access. Earlier, Trump’s aides had mooted the idea of shifting the media from the White House to the nearby Executive Office Building to accommodate media interest.

He also warned sacked FBI chief Comey against talking to the media, suggesting that there might be tapes of conversations between them that could prove his version wrong. “James Comey better hope that there are no ‘tapes’ of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!” Trump tweeted.

