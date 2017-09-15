US President Donald Trump slams former NSA Susan Rice for unmasking officials

US President Donald Trump (Files) US President Donald Trump (Files)

US President Donald Trump has slammed former national security advisor Susan Rice for unmasking officials during the last year’s presidential campaign. Rice had told House investigators that she unmasked the identities of senior Trump officials to understand why the crown prince of the United Arab Emirates was in New York late last year, the CNN reported. “She’s not supposed to be doing that, and what she did was wrong. And we’ve been saying that, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg,” Trump told reporters.

“What she did was wrong. Not supposed to be doing that. You know it. The unmasking and the surveillance, and I heard she admitted that yesterday. Just not right,” Trump said.

According to the CNN, the UAE crown prince, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, arrived in New York last December in the transition period before Trump was sworn into office for a meeting with several top Trump officials, including Michael Flynn, the president’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and his top strategist Steve Bannon.

The then “Obama administration felt misled by the UAE, which had failed to mention that Zayed was coming to the US even though it’s customary for foreign dignitaries to notify the US government about their travels,” the report said.

Rice told the House Intelligence Committee last week that “she requested the names of the Americans mentioned in the classified report be revealed internally, a practice officials in both parties say is common,” it said.

