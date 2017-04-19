US President Donald Trump signs order to review H-1B visa programme

US President Donald Trump. (File Photo) US President Donald Trump. (File Photo)

United States President Donald Trump, on Tuesday, signed an executive order to review the H-1B visa programme which helped foreign workers find jobs in the US. The plan is mostly popular among Indian IT professionals and a change in it is likely to impact them severely. Donald Trump, during his election campaign, had raised the issue of ‘bringing jobs back to Americans’ and began working on modifying the H-1B visa programme since the early days of assuming leadership.

“Right now, widespread abuse in our immigration system is allowing American workers of all backgrounds to be replaced by workers brought in from other countries to fill the same job for, sometimes, less pay. This will stop,” Trump was quoted as saying after he signed the executive order.

“Right now, H-1B visas are awarded in a totally random lottery, and that’s wrong. Instead, they should be given to the most skilled and highest-paid applicants, and they should never, ever be used to replace Americans. No one can compete with American workers when they’re given a fair and level playing field, which has not happened for decades,” he added.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull also announced a tighter visa policy for the businesses to bring workers in the country. The 457 Visa programme, again favoured by Indian workers, allowed the businesses to hire from outside countries and retain them for a period of upto four years. However, Turnbull said that more restrictions will be imposed to ensure that workers are brought from outside only to fill the skill gap in order to create more job opportunities for the Australian citizens.

