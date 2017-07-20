Fighting to bring back jobs, cracking down on countries that cheat: Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump pushes for ‘Make in America’ to create more jobs in manufacturing sector. (Source: AP) US President Donald Trump pushes for ‘Make in America’ to create more jobs in manufacturing sector. (Source: AP)

US President Donald Trump has said his administration has been fighting to bring back manufacturing jobs and crackdown on “countries that cheat”. “From day one, my administration has been fighting to bring back our manufacturing jobs and crackdown on foreign countries that cheat. Got a lot of them. We will end the theft of American prosperity, and we will stand up for our companies, our factories, and our workers,” Trump said at a “Made in America”, round-table event at the White House.

“Made in America” is more than a label or a product, he said, adding that it is a stamp of excellence. “It’s a badge of honour and a tribute to the tremendous skill of the working men and women who design and build these incredible masterpieces and different products of all types,” he said promoting “Made in America” products.

Trump rued that there was a lack of level playing field for the American workers and asserted that they “cannot be beaten” when provided with it. “But you see what’s happening. It’s step by step. We’ve gotten rid of regulations and a lot more are coming. We have some statutory requirements where we’re not allowed to do it until certain dates,” he said.

“They’re coming as fast as those dates come. We’ve opened it up, and it’s made a big difference for the farmer, for the homebuilder, and for the manufacturers. That’s why we want to ensure the integrity of the Made in America label,” he said. Trump said his administration is committed to working with the private sector to ensure the protection of “Made in America” and the label through efforts like certification, greater transparency, and stricter enforcement efforts by agencies like the Federal Trade Commission.

“We will have zero tolerance for illegal counterfeiting, piracy, theft, or intellectual property. And they, really – they take our intellectual property like we’re a bunch of babies. But no longer. False claims that a product is made in America. And as time goes by, the value of Made in America is going to be greater and greater,” he said. Trump noted that the “Made in America” label was the “gold standard” for craftsmanship quality and artistry around the world which has to be protected.

“And that is one more reason why we have to protect it. We must protect it from illegal theft and from abuse,” he said.

