Top Stories
  • US President Donald Trump lashes out at wrong Theresa May on Twitter

US President Donald Trump lashes out at wrong Theresa May on Twitter

Online archives of Donald Trump's tweets show the president tweeted Wednesday night to a wrong Teresa May Twitter handle.

By: AP | Washington | Published: November 30, 2017 5:22 pm
US President Donald Trump lashes out at wrong Theresa May on Twitter US President Donald Trump (right) speaks to British Prime Minister Theresa May during in a working dinner meeting at the NATO headquarters. (Source: AP/File)
Related News

President Donald Trump initially responded on Twitter to British Prime Minister Theresa May’s criticism of his retweeting of inflammatory anti-Muslim videos from a fringe British political group by directing his message to the wrong Theresa May.

Online archives of Trump’s tweets show the president tweeted Wednesday night to a Twitter user with the handle (@)theresamay. That user is identified as a woman with a different last name who only has six followers.

That tweet was soon deleted and Trump sent a new message to May’s correct Twitter handle. He told May not to focus on him and instead worry about ‘destructive Radical Islamic Terrorism that is taking place within the United Kingdom.’

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Nov 30: Latest News