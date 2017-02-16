US President Donald Trump holds press conference, announces R Alexander Acosta as Labor secretary pick

US President Donald Trump (File Photo) US President Donald Trump (File Photo)

US President Donald Trump defended his presidency and accused the American media of being “out of control” at a White House news conference on Thursday. He vowed to bypass the media and take his message “straight to the people”. Nearly a month into his presidency, Trump claimed his new administration had made “significant progress” and took credit for an optimistic business climate and a rising stock market. He pushed back against widespread reports of a chaotic start to his administration marked by a contentious executive order — now tied up in a legal fight — to place a ban on travelers from seven predominantly Muslim nations.

“This administration is running like a fine-tuned machine,” Trump declared. The president announced that he would announce a “new and very comprehensive order to protect our people.” The president announced that Alexander Acosta, dean of the Florida International University law school and former U.S. attorney in Florida, would be his nominee for Labor secretary. That came a day after fast-food executive Andrew Puzder withdrew after losing support among Republican senators. If confirmed, Acosta would be the first Hispanic member of Trump’s Cabinet.

Trump, a reality television star and real estate mogul who was elected as an outsider intent on change, opened a hastily arranged news conference to bash coverage by the news media. He accused reporters of not telling the truth and only serving special interests. “The press has become so dishonest that if we don’t talk about it, we are doing a tremendous disservice to the American people,” Trump said.

As for his inner circle, Trump is also expected to soon name a new national security adviser following this week’s ouster of Michael Flynn, who the White House said had misled Vice President Mike Pence about Flynn’s contacts with Russia.

President Trump said on Thursday that he asked for the resignation of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn because he was not happy with the way he had communicated information to Vice President Mike Pence. “I don’t think he did anything wrong. If anything, he did something right” in talking to Russian officials, Trump told a news conference. “The thing is, he didn’t tell our vice president properly and then he said he didn’t remember.”

Trump is said to favor Vice Admiral Robert Harward, a former Navy SEAL, according to a White House official. Harward met with top White House officials last week and has the backing of Defense Secretary Jim Mattis. He was to meet with officials later Thursday.

