Donald Trump dismisses Meryl Streep’s criticism at Golden Globe awards, says she is ‘a Hillary lover’

Meryl Streep, slammed US President-elect Donald Trump while accepting her lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes 2017 ceremony, denouncing him as a bully who disrespected and humiliated others.

US President-elect Donald Trump on Monday described Meryl Streep as “a Hillary lover” in a telephonic interview to New York Times, dismissing the critical comments made by the Golden Globe award winning actress. Referring to the remarks made by Streep at the Democratic National Convention in support of his rival candidate Hillary Clinton, Trump said that the actress and several other celebrities who criticised him at the Golden Globe ceremony were Clinton supporters.

Disregarding negative remarks made against him, the Republican said that he did not see Streep’s speech or any other part of the Golden Globes award ceremony, which were broadcasted live on NBC. Describing the Hollywood celebrities as “liberal movie people”, Trump said that he is “not surprised” he came under attack from them.

At tonight’s #GoldenGlobes we honor Hollywood legend Meryl Streep with the prestigious Cecil B. Demille Award. pic.twitter.com/dxpeCDNXY6 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2017

Meryl Streep, earlier slammed Trump while accepting her lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes 2017 ceremony, denouncing him as a bully who disrespected and humiliated others. Streep, who actively participated for Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton before US Presidential elections, said a performance from the past year that stunned her came from the campaign trail, noting the incident where “the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country” imitated a disabled reporter, referring to a speech by Trump in 2015 when he shuddered and flailed his arms, seeming to mock a disabled reporter for The New York Times. “It kind of broke my heart when I saw it,” she said. “I still can’t get it out of my head, because it wasn’t in a movie. It was real life.”

Golden Globes 2017: Meryl Streep slams Donald Trump after receiving lifetime achievement award

“People keep saying I intended to mock the reporter’s disability, as if Meryl Streep and others could read my mind, and I did no such thing,” Trump said in the telephonic interview. The real-estate mogul had earlier denied claims that he mocked the reporter and said that he “merely mimicked… a flustered reporter trying to get out of a statement he made long ago” and did not know that he was physically challenged.

Talking about his inauguration ceremony, slated to be held this month, the business tycoon said that a lot celebrities will turn out for the ceremony. “We are going to have an unbelievable, perhaps record-setting turnout for the inauguration, and there will be plenty of movie and entertainment stars,” he Trump said.

