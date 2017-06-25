US President Donald Trump describes PM Modi as a ‘true friend’, says looking forward to his visit

PM Modi has left for the US for his first meeting with President Trump after concluding his brief visit to Portugal. PM Modi has left for the US for his first meeting with President Trump after concluding his brief visit to Portugal.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday described Narendra Modi as “a true friend” and said he was looking forward to discuss important strategic issues with the Indian Prime Minister. “Look forward to welcoming India’s PM Modi to @ WhiteHouse on Monday. Important strategic issues to discuss with a true friend!,” Trump tweeted ahead of PM Modi’s visit to the US.

PM Modi has left for the US for his first meeting with President Trump after concluding his brief visit to Portugal during which the two nations signed 11 agreements. In the US, the prime minister will attend a community reception tomorrow and hold talks with Trump on Monday.

Ahead of his US visit, PM Modi had said he looked forward to the opportunity of having an in-depth exchange of views. “My USA visit is aimed at deepening ties between our nations. Strong India-USA ties benefit our nations & the world,” he had tweeted.

Look forward to welcoming India’s PM Modi to @WhiteHouse on Monday. Important strategic issues to discuss with a true friend! — President Trump (@POTUS) June 24, 2017

In a statement posted on Facebook, Modi said his two-day visit to Washington was at the invitation of Trump. “President Trump and I have spoken on telephone prior to this. Our conversations have touched upon our common intent to take forward our productive all round engagement for the mutual benefit of our people. I look forward to this opportunity to have an in depth exchange of views on further consolidating the robust and wide ranging partnership between India and the United States,” he had said.

“India’s partnership with the United States is multi-layered and diverse, supported by not just Governments but all the stakeholders on both sides. I look forward to building a forward looking vision for our partnership with the new Administration in the United States under President Trump,” Modi had said.

Apart from official meetings with President Trump and his cabinet colleagues, PM Modi will be meeting some prominent American CEOs.

During the visit, Modi is expected to discuss India’s key concerns which include the US government’s decision to pull out of the Paris climate accord and reviewing the H1B visa program, under which thousands of skilled Indian workers go to the US.

