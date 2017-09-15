Donald Trump denounces London train explosion by ‘loser terrorist’, defends US travel ban

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo) President Donald Trump. (AP Photo)

Denouncing London subway station attack “by a loser terrorist”, US President Donald Trump on Friday called upon authorities and others to take more “proactive” steps such as cutting off Internet access to extremist groups. “Another attack in London by a loser terrorist. These are sick and demented people who were in the sights of Scotland Yard. Must be proactive!, ” Trump wrote on Twitter.

“Loser terrorists must be dealt with in a much tougher manner. The internet is their main recruitment tool which we must cut off & use better!,” the US President later added.

At least 22 people were injured when an improvised explosive device detonated on an underground train during the morning rush hour at a busy station in London. However, none of the injured is believed to be seriously hurt. The explosion took place on a District Line Tube as the train pulled into Parsons Green station in southwest London.

According to police, the explosion was a terrorist attack. Earlier, London ambulance service said they had sent multiple crews to the Parsons Green station and 18 people were hospitalized, though none had life-threatening injuries.

Trump also used the incident to defend his travel ban aiming six Muslim-majority nations. “The travel ban into the United States should be far larger, tougher and more specific-but stupidly, that would not be politically correct!,” he said. “We have made more progress in the last nine months against ISIS than the Obama Administration has made in 8 years.Must be proactive & nasty!,” Trump added.

