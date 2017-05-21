Donald Trump tweet mocking Obama comes back to haunt him on Saudi visit

Saudi King Salman presents President Donald Trump with The Collar of Abdulaziz Al Saud Medal at the Royal Court Palace, Saturday, May 20, 2017, in Riyadh. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Saudi King Salman presents President Donald Trump with The Collar of Abdulaziz Al Saud Medal at the Royal Court Palace, Saturday, May 20, 2017, in Riyadh. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

On his first overseas trip as US President, Donald Trump arrived in Saudi Arabia to a warm reception by the royal family. He was even accorded the country’s top civilian honour, ‘The Collar of Abdulaziz Al Saud Medal’, at the Royal Court Palace on Saturday. During the ceremony, however, the cameras captured a brief moment when Trump appeared to “bow” before King Salman while receiving the award.

Trump has some explaining to do as he had accused his predecessor, Barack Obama of “bowing” to the monarchy during the latter’s state visit. According to a Washington Post report, Obama’s ‘bent-waist handshake’ had led to a controversy during first year of his presidency and the Republicans also ran a campaign ad against it in 2009.

.@BarackObama bowed to the Saudi King in public–yet the Dems are questioning @MittRomney‘s diplomatic skills. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2012

It doesn’t just stop there. Trump’s old tweets on former US First Lady Michelle Obama has also come back to haunt him. He had previously criticised Michelle for not wearing a headscarf on her visit to Saudi Arabia. Calling it an affront to her hosts, Trump had said “we have enough enemies”. Now, accompanying Trump on his state visit, First Lady Melania Trump also chose to not wear the headscarf. German Chancellor Angela Merkel was also seen without the Islamic headgear during her recent visit.

On the business side of things, Trump is off to a good start as he inked deals worth more than $350 bn with the Saudi Arabia, which includes a $110 bn arms deal. However, back at home, Trump is embroiled in the controversy surrounding the sacking of FBI director James Comey. The I word was even broached, with senior Republican leader John McCain even linking the controversy to the size and scale of the ‘Watergate’ scandal. Impeachment seems highly unlikely as the Republicans currently control both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd