Obama’s final presser highlights: Threat of voter fraud in US ‘fake news’, says President

President Barack Obama appears to thank White House Spokesman Josh Earnest for his work during Earnest’s last briefing at the White House in Washington, on Tuesday. (Source: Reuters) President Barack Obama appears to thank White House Spokesman Josh Earnest for his work during Earnest’s last briefing at the White House in Washington, on Tuesday. (Source: Reuters)

US President Barack Obama is addressing a press conference Wednesday, his last of the eight-year term. In a previous conference on Tuesday, the president appeared to thank the White House Spokesman Josh Earnest during the daily press briefing.

President Obama, who shortened the prison sentence of Chelsea Manning, the former US military intelligence analyst who was responsible for a 2010 leak of classified materials to anti-secrecy group WikiLeaks — the biggest such breach in US history — is expected to answer question related to this decision. The press conference, the chance for Obama to make his final statements as president, started at 2.15 pm EST (12.45 am IST).

LIVE UPDATES:

1.40 am: Obama calls threat of voter fraud “fake news,” says US is only democracy that makes it harder and not easier to vote.

1.38 am: “I worry about inequality. If we’re not investing in making sure every body plays a role in this economy, the economy won’t grow as fast.”

1.35 am: “I think we’ll see people with merit coming from race, faith, corner of this country,” Obama says as he answers a question on when does he expect to see the next Black president.

1.30 am: “As an administration we helped the society to move into a better direction without creating too much backlash,” Obama says, talking about legalising gay rights marriage.

1.28 am: “The actions that we take have enormous ramifications … we are the biggest kid on the block,” Obama says, advising the incoming president.

1.20 am: Answering questions on his policies regarding the Israel-Palestine conflict, Obama says, “We cannot force the parties to arrive at peace.” Obama says he worries ‘moment may be passing’ for a two-state solution to Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

1.14 am: Obama declines to comment on the Democrats boycotting Inauguration Day, says he and Michelle Obama would be present.

1.13 am: Obama talks about his conversations with president-elect Donald Trump, says the most important advice he has given him is to pay attention into comprising his team of advisors. “This is a job of such magnitude that you can’t do it by yourself.”

1.10 am: Trump won the election, it’s appropriate for him to go forward with his vision and values: Obama

1.08 am: US needs to keep standing for human rights, women’s rights: Obama

1.06 am: “Sovereignty of Ukraine was compromised by Russia was the reason for sanctions,” says Obama, adding “best if we don’t confuse why sanctions were imposed with a whole set of other issues.”

1.05 am: Constructive relationship with Russia is in the better interests of both US and the world: Obama

1.03 am: In light of all the circumstances, commuting Manning’s sentence seemed correct: Obama

12.58 am: Obama clarifies his reducing Chelsea Manning’s sentence. “She took responsibility for her crime. The sentence she received was disproportionate …”

12.57 am: A free press is essential to democracy: Obama

12.55 am: Obama thanks reporters, says, “you made sure that we are accountable to people to sent us here.”

12.50 am: The president begins his address. Expresses concerns about the former president George WH Bush.

12.40 am: Reporters assemble in the White House briefing room. President is expected to arrive shortly.

