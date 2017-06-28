US open to work with China to resolve issues of importance — North Korea, trade

Latest News
US Ambassador to China Terry Branstad also told reporters in Beijing that the United States would like to see Chinese dissident and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo, who has late-stage liver cancer, receive treatment elsewhere if that would help.

By: Reuters | Beijing | Updated: June 28, 2017 11:03 am
Newly appointed U.S. Ambassador to China Terry Branstad said on Wednesday there is a need to work together with China on some pressing issues, such as North Korea and expanding trade.

A former Iowa governor, Branstad has been described by Beijing as an “old friend” of China, and has said resolving the bilateral trade imbalance and stopping the North Korea threat would be his top priorities.

