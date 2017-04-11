US open to further action on Syria: White House

US President Donald Trump US President Donald Trump

The White House on Monday said that the US was open to further action on Syria if Damascus continued to use chemical weapons.

“The sight of people being gassed and blown away by barrel bombs ensures that if we see this kind of action again, we hold open the possibility of future action,” Xinhua quoted White House spokesman Sean Spicer as saying.

The US on Thursday launched 59 Tomahawk missiles at Syria to neutralise its chemical weapon arsenal, two days after reports of a chemical weapons attack emerged from the battleground in Syria, which the West said the Syrian government should be to blame.

“The resulting action of what happened ensured that their fueling operation is gone from this air facility, 20 per cent of their fixed-wing aircraft were destroyed and knocked out,” Spicer said of the US missile attacks on Thursday.

US President Donald Trump told Congress that his decision to attack Syria was in the interest of the US, adding that further actions are being considered.

