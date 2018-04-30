US: Truck spills watermelons on interstate, causing deadly crash

Follow Us:
Monday, April 30, 2018
The watermelons spilled onto southbound lanes of the interstate, hitting a car and causing the driver to lose control. A passenger in that car, 61-year-old Thanh Tam Nguyen, of Glenolden, was killed in the crash. The driver was hospitalized.

By: AP | Philadelphia | Updated: April 30, 2018 6:18:34 pm
Watermelons that spilled from an overturned tractor-trailer on an interstate off-ramp in Philadelphia hit a car on the roadway below, causing a deadly crash. Police say the truck flipped as it exited from the northbound lanes of Interstate 95.

The driver of the truck carrying the watermelons was not seriously injured.

