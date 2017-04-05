US: Officials investigating reported military aircraft crash in Washington suburbs

Mark Brady, Prince George’s County fire department spokesman, tweeted out saying officials are investigating a military aircraft down in the Clinton area. Mark Brady, Prince George’s County fire department spokesman, tweeted out saying officials are investigating a military aircraft down in the Clinton area.

A US military aircraft has reportedly crashed in the Washington suburbs, even as officials in Maryland are investigating the incident, as reported by Associated Press. Mark Brady, Prince George’s County fire department spokesman, tweeted out saying officials are investigating a military aircraft down in the Clinton area. The reported crash site is only a few miles from Joint Base Andrews. As per Brady, one pilot is reported to have parachuted out.

More details awaited.

