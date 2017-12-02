Top Stories
  • US officials drop mining cleanup rule after industry objects

US officials drop mining cleanup rule after industry objects

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt said in a statement that modern industry practices and state and federal rules already in place adequately address the risks from hard-rock mining

By: AP | Updated: December 2, 2017 7:30 am
mining cleanup rule, mining cleanup, US mining, US mining cleanup, US mining cleanup rule, world news, latest world news, indian express, indian express news The US mining industry has a long history of abandoning contaminated sites, leaving taxpayers to foot the bill for cleanups (File)
Top News

President Donald Trump’s administration is dropping a proposal that would have forced mining companies to prove they have the financial wherewithal to clean up their pollution. Friday’s announcement from the US Environmental Protection Agency comes after industry groups and Western-state Republicans pushed back against the proposal first made under former President Barack Obama.

The US mining industry has a long history of abandoning contaminated sites, leaving taxpayers to foot the bill for cleanups. Thousands of abandoned mines leak contaminated water into rivers, streams and other waterways, including hundreds of cases in which the EPA has intervened. EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt said in a statement that modern industry practices and state and federal rules already in place adequately address the risks from hard-rock mining.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Dec 02: Latest News