US House passes bill to repeal Obamacare

In Picture, US President Donald Trump (AP Photo/File) In Picture, US President Donald Trump (AP Photo/File)

The US House of Representatives on Thursday approved a healthcare bill repealing major parts of Obamacare and replacing it with a fresh Republican healthcare plan, handing President Donald Trump a major legislative victory. After a tough contest in the Senate, with 217-213 vote, Republicans obtained enough support to push the legislation through the House, sending it to the Senate for consideration. The passage of the bill in the Senate represents an important step towards fulfilling President Trump’s top campaign pledge, dismantling the former President Barack Obama’s signature healthcare law.

The passage of the bill also denotes a political victory for House Speaker Paul Ryan, showcasing his ability to pull together a fractured Republican caucus after two failed attempts this year to win consensus on the healthcare legislation. Democrats, on the other hand will be hoping that the Republicans’ vote to repeal Obamacare will ignite a voter backlash in next year’s midterm congressional elections.

Around 20 million Americans availed healthcare coverage under Obama’s 2010 Affordable Care Act, which was well backed in the public opinion polls.

The new approved Republican bill, previously known as the American Health Care Act, aims at repealing most Obamacare taxes, which includes penalty for not buying health insurance. The new bill would slash funding for Medicaid, a programme which provides insurance for the poor.

With inputs from news agency Reuters

