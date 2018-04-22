Nude and dangerous: Gunman kills three at Tennessee Waffle House, on the run

The police said that the suspect, identified as Travis Reinking, was nude and fled on foot. (Source: Twitter) The police said that the suspect, identified as Travis Reinking, was nude and fled on foot. (Source: Twitter)

Three people were killed and several others injured in a shooting at a Waffle House in Tennessee early Sunday morning. Confirming the shooting incident, Nashville Metro Police Department said a gunman opened fire at people inside the restaurant at 3.25 am. One of the patrons managed to snatch the gunman’s rifle, they said. The police added that the suspect, identified as Travis Reinking, was nude when he fled on foot. He was last seen walking south on Murfreesboro Pike. He is a 29-year-old white male with short hair, police said. Requesting help from the public, the Nashville Metro PD asked people to immediately dial 615-862-8600 if they spotted him.

At least 35 officers from three precincts responded to the shooting, ABC News reported. Some of the injured people have been admitted to Vanderbilt Hospital. Three of them are said to be in critical condition. More details are awaited.

