Only in Express
  • US nuclear engineer found guilty of helping China, sentenced to 2 years

US nuclear engineer found guilty of helping China, sentenced to 2 years

A US nuclear engineer has been sentenced in Tennessee to two years in prison as he pleaded guilty to helping China build reactors using US technology. Chief US district judge Tom Varlan said the case wasn't as serious as offenses involving weapons of mass destruction described in the law that he has pleaded guilty under.

By: AP | Knoxville (tennessee) | Published:September 1, 2017 10:35 am
nuclear secrets, america, china Representational Image
Related News

A Chinese-born US nuclear engineer who pleaded guilty to helping China build reactors using US technology has been sentenced in Tennessee to two years in prison.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports Chief US district judge Tom Varlan sentenced 67-year-old Szuhsiung ‘Allen’ Ho on Thursday. Varlan said Ho’s case wasn’t as serious as offenses involving weapons of mass destruction described in the law that he pleaded guilty under.

Varlan also ordered a year of supervised release and a fine of $20,000. Ho’s lawyers have said he wasn’t trying to help China produce nuclear weapons. The information he bought for China related to production of nuclear energy.

Prosecutors contend even if Ho wasn’t trying to help China strengthen its military nuclear weapon program, China can’t be trusted to act responsibly.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. H
    HOMER
    Sep 1, 2017 at 11:06 am
    Like Muslims cannot be loyal to the country of their ancestors chinese, especially commies, cannot be trusted any more than snakes!
    Reply
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Sep 01: Latest News