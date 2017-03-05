US: New York man aimed to fight with Islamic extremists, say prosecutors

In this courtroom drawing, Elvis Redzepagic, left, appears before Magistrate Judge Robert Levy, right in New York, during his arraignment on charges that he attempted to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization. (Elizabeth Williams via AP) In this courtroom drawing, Elvis Redzepagic, left, appears before Magistrate Judge Robert Levy, right in New York, during his arraignment on charges that he attempted to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)

Prosecutors said a New York man repeatedly travelled to the Middle East to try to join the Islamic State or al-Nusra Front extremist groups and told authorities he’d been prepared to sacrifice himself for jihad. Elvis Redzepagic is being held without bail after appearing in a Brooklyn federal court today. The 26-year-old US citizen is charged with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organisation. His lawyer hasn’t immediately responded to an email seeking comment.

Watch what else is making news:



There was no immediate answer to phone or email messages to Redzepagic’s relatives. Prosecutors say the Commack (KOH’-mak) resident communicated with a cousin he believed was an extremist fighter in Syria, then travelled to Turkey in July 2015 and tried to cross the border. Prosecutors say he then went to Jordan last August.