US needs to rebuild trust on two-state solution: Jordan

King Abdullah II of Jordan has said the US needs to rebuild trust to achieve the two-state solution that entails creating an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The King made the remarks on Sunday at a meeting with visiting US Vice President Mike Pence, during which the US official said his country was committed to the two-state solution if it is agreed by both Israel and the Palestinians, Xinhua news agency reported.

The King said the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is a key factor that caused instability in the region, adding that he repeatedly underlined his deep concern about Jerusalem and that it should be resolved via direct talks.

He said Jerusalem is as dear to the Muslims and Christians as it is to the Jews and it is the key to stability in the region, expressing hope that the US would find the right path to move forward in such difficult conditions.

The King said Jordan is intensifying its efforts to resolve the Palestinian issue to reach a last and just solution, stressing the importance of the partnership between Jordan and the US to achieve stability and peace and combat terrorism.

Pence said he was asked by US President Donald Trump to visit Jordan to discuss several issues that are of concern to the region and the two countries.

He voiced appreciation for Jordan’s role and courage in fighting terrorism including the Islamic State (IS), adding that his country will continue to work with Jordan to uproot IS, underlining the need for continued coordination on Syria.

Referring to Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, he said the US President respects Jordan’s role as custodian of the holy sites.

