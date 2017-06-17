US Navy ship collision: At least 3 injured, 7 missing after destroyer collides with merchant vessel off Japan

Seven crew members are missing and one injured after the U.S. Navy destroyer collided early Saturday morning with a merchant ship off the coast of Japan, the country’s coast guard reported. (Source: AP) Seven crew members are missing and one injured after the U.S. Navy destroyer collided early Saturday morning with a merchant ship off the coast of Japan, the country’s coast guard reported. (Source: AP)

The US Navy said that two crew members, including the captain, have been safely evacuated from the Navy destroyer that collided with a merchant ship off the coast of Japan. Seven sailors are still believed to be missing. The crew belonged to USS Fitzgerald of the US Navy’s 7th Fleet, and it’s commanding officer Bryce Benson, had successfully been evacuated to the US Naval Hospital in Yokosuka, home base of the 7th Fleet, said the Navy. He was in stable condition, said the statement issued by the US Navy.

Details of the second sailor were not available immediately. Admiral John Richardson, chief of Naval Operations at Yokosuka, said the US Navy, the Japanese maritime defense vessels, and the Japanese coast guard were working tirelessly to stabilise the badly damaged ship.

The US Navy ship had collided with a Philippine merchant vessel, early on Saturday morning. After the collision between the two ships, the Navy had said that seven crew members are unaccounted for and at least was injured.

The US Navy further said the ship USS Fitzgerald suffered damage below the water line on its starboard side after it collided with a Philippine-flagged merchant ship.

The Navy said that the destroyer’s propulsion system had also suffered some damage.

The Navy said that three ships including a medical assistance vessel, USS Dewey, and two Navy tugs are being dispatched as quickly as possible. US Naval aircraft are also being readied to help, said the statement.

The US 7th Fleet issued a statement on its Facebook page saying that it is working with the Japanese Coast Guard to conduct a medical evacuation for a sailor by helicopter and that there are currently no reports of deaths.

Footage shot from a helicopter Saturday morning by Japanese broadcaster NHK showed heavy damage to the mid-right side of the Navy ship, which appeared to be stationary in the water. People were standing on various parts of the deck.

