US National Security Adviser Michael Flynn resigns over allegations of links with Russia

National Security Adviser and retired US Army Lieutenant General Michael Flynn in New York City. File/Reuters Photo National Security Adviser and retired US Army Lieutenant General Michael Flynn in New York City. File/Reuters Photo

US National Security Adviser Michael Flynn today resigned over allegations that he has contacts with Russia. In his resignation letter, Flynn said that in the fast pace of events he inadvertently briefed vice president Pence with incomplete information about Russian contacts. Flynn says he ‘sincerely apologised to President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Spence and they accepted his apology’.

On Monday, a top White House adviser had said that Flynn enjoyed the ‘full confidence’ of President Donald Trump.

The Justice Department warned the Trump administration weeks ago that embattled national security adviser Michael Flynn’s contacts with Russia could leave him in a compromised position, an administration official and two other people with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press Monday night.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd