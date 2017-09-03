US mulling stopping all trade with countries doing business with N. Korea: Donald Trump

Reacting to the test, Donald Trump called North Korea a “great threat and embarrassment” to China and warned that “appeasement” won’t work with Pyongyang. (Reuters/File) Reacting to the test, Donald Trump called North Korea a “great threat and embarrassment” to China and warned that “appeasement” won’t work with Pyongyang. (Reuters/File)

United States President Donald Trump on Sunday stated that his country was considering stopping all trade with any country doing business with North Korea. In a tweet, President Trump said: “The United States is considering, in addition to other options, stopping all trade with any country doing business with North Korea.”

The United States is considering, in addition to other options, stopping all trade with any country doing business with North Korea. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2017

In another tweet, Trump, who was on a visit to Hurricane Harvey hit Houston on Saturday, said that he will be meeting General Kelly and other military leaders at the White House to discuss North Korea. “I will be meeting General Kelly, General Mattis and other military leaders at the White House to discuss North Korea. Thank you,” his tweet read.

I will be meeting General Kelly, General Mattis and other military leaders at the White House to discuss North Korea. Thank you. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2017

North Korea conducted its sixth and most powerful nuclear test on Sunday, which it said was an advanced hydrogen bomb for a long-range missile, intensifying its stand-off with the United States. This has been North Korea’s most powerful nuclear test so far and today’s test has taken the country a step ahead in developing weapons that are capable of striking anywhere in the United States.

Reacting to the test, Donald Trump called North Korea a “great threat and embarrassment” to China and warned that “appeasement” won’t work with Pyongyang. When asked, if he would attack the North, President Trump said, “We’ll see”, according to a report published by AP.

North Korea has conducted several ballistic missile tests throughout this year, bringing to an edge its relationship with the US. Its latest nuclear test has been condemned by world leaders. India also condemned the nuclear test and said that North Korea’s actions are a matter of deep concern as it has once again violated its international commitments.

“We call upon North Korea to refrain from such actions which adversely impact peace and stability in the region and beyond,” a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

