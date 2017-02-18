US: Missouri police officer allegedly asked to ‘tone down his gayness’, files discrimination lawsuit

Photo for representational purpose Photo for representational purpose

Keith Wildhaber, an award-winning police sergeant in Missouri, US alleged that he was denied promotion by his employer because the latter had a problem with his sexuality. The sergeant, as reported by the New York Times, filed a discrimination lawsuit on January 10 seeking compensation, promotion, back pay and other damages.

As per the lawsuit, Wildhaber was told that he would not be promoted ‘unless he turned down his gayness’. “If you ever want to see a white shirt (i.e., get a promotion), you should tone down your gayness,” St. Louis County Board of Police Commissioners member John Saracino told Wildhaber as mentioned in the suit.

However, Saracino has denied all the allegations. Wildhaber, in his suit, also iterated that over the years his performance reviews were ‘exceeds standards’ or ‘superior’ but he and one other officer with disciplinary issues were the only ones who were denied promotion in 2014.

According to the report, sergeant Wildhaber joined the Police Department in 1994 after serving for four years in the US army. He also alleged in his lawsuit that he was transferred to a different precinct and put on night shift after he filed a discrimination complaint with the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the Missouri Commission on Human Rights in April 2015.

