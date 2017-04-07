US missile strike in Syria: How people reacted on Twitter

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and US President Donald Trump Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and US President Donald Trump

On Friday, on orders of US President Donald Trump, the country launched cruise missiles against a Syrian air base in retaliation for the chemical weapons attack that reportedly killed almost 100 people. This is the first direct US attack on the Syrian army. It is being reported that the strike has led to losses at the airbase.

“There can be no dispute that Syria used banned chemical weapons, violated its obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention, and ignored the urging of the U.N. Security Council,” Trump said in his statement.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said President Bashar al-Assad should no longer have a role in governing the Syrian people after this week’s chemical attack.

On Twitter, there were many who applauded the US President for his decisive step and there were others who seemed cautious and unclear about the sudden US strike on the Syrian air base.

Trump making clear US will NOT tolerate slaughtering of innocents. We just launched a missile attack on #Assad. Enough is enough! #Syria — Trish Regan (@trish_regan) April 7, 2017

BREAKING: US is at war with Syria, US military fires 60 missles on Syria after gas attack, hopefully Russia stays out of it! — Violet Heart (@MlpStarlight3) April 7, 2017

US had concrete intel on Syria being responsible for the gas attack. Mattis would not have moved on speculation. — Jack Murphy (@jackmurphylive) April 7, 2017

No Russian aircraft on the attached #syria airfield; Russian officials were informed before US attack. http://t.co/a1ChxzfV7q pic.twitter.com/RjSQHe0pRj — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) April 7, 2017

Syria didn’t attack us.

This is not what our founders intended.

Shame on Trump. — Stop H1-B Visa Abuse (@CorintheansXIII) April 7, 2017

I know @POTUS was deeply moved by the images & stories emerging from #SyriaChemicalAttack — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) April 7, 2017

I believe in President Trump. I’m a true believer.#Syria #Tomahawk — Scott Presler (@ScottPresler) April 7, 2017

Pray for Syria. Innocent people are being unjustly killed and my heart aches for them. It’s sad . Please stop with the jokes — layla (@winqsus) April 7, 2017

That awkward moment when Trump notifies Russia he’s about to strike Syria, but not the US Congress — Richard Hine (@richardhine) April 7, 2017

If we are going to bomb Syria we have an obligation to take in refugees from Syria — Nico Starr (@NicoJStarr) April 7, 2017

Rex: “You should not in any way extrapolate that [the strikes] changed our policy or posture on Syria in any way.” WOW. — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) April 7, 2017

You have no moral high ground when you bomb a country and then ban its refugees. #Syria — Dena Takruri (@Dena) April 7, 2017

