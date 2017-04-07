Latest News
US missile strike in Syria: How people reacted on Twitter

April 7, 2017
On Friday, on orders of US President Donald Trump, the country launched cruise missiles against a Syrian air base in retaliation for the chemical weapons attack that reportedly killed almost 100 people.  This is the first direct US attack on the Syrian army. It is being reported that the strike has led to losses at the airbase.

“There can be no dispute that Syria used banned chemical weapons, violated its obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention, and ignored the urging of the U.N. Security Council,” Trump said in his statement.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said President Bashar al-Assad should no longer have a role in governing the Syrian people after this week’s chemical attack.

On Twitter, there were many who applauded the US President for his decisive step and there were others who seemed cautious and unclear about the sudden US strike on the Syrian air base.

