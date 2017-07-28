US-Mexico border mayors worry about NAFTA makeover

The first meeting of the US -Mexico Border Mayors Association since Donald Trump became president of the United States was marked Thursday by worries that more limits on trade could stifle economic growth in a region of 12 million people stretching from the Pacific Ocean to the Gulf of Mexico. The 17 city leaders paid little attention to Trump’s plans to build a “big, beautiful wall” separating the two countries and to add 5,000 Border Patrol agents, focusing instead on how the US , Mexico and Canada are preparing to overhaul the 23-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement, one of Trump’s favorite punching bags. They worked toward a joint resolution to underscore the benefits of trade under NAFTA.

“As the discussions occur in Washington, DC, surrounding NAFTA, it’s incredibly important for us to tell our story, a story of success, because if were not telling it, nobody else is going to tell it for us,” said San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer. “Free trade works.”

As with other border gatherings of mayors and governors, one challenge was getting enough elected officials to attend. This year’s hosts, Faulconer and Juan Manuel Gastelum of Tijuana, Mexico, ensured that two of the region’s largest cities were represented, though Gastelum missed the opening sessions due to illness. Ciudad Juarez, across the border from El Paso, Texas, registered, as did McAllen, Texas.

El Paso Mayor Dee Margo couldn’t attend because he will be in the state capital for meetings with the governor and legislators, said spokeswoman Olivia Zepeda. Pete Saenz, mayor of Laredo, Texas, needed to tend to city affairs after two weeks of business travel, said spokeswoman Blasita Lopez. Absent mayors from Mexico include the leaders of Mexicali, Nogales and Nuevo Laredo and Matamoros.

Border mayors generally advocate for robust trade between the two countries and expanded, well-staffed international crossings to ease the flow of goods and people. They have given a cold shoulder to Trump’s wall.

Panels at the two-day gathering _ the group’s sixth since 2011 _ included Nafta, infrastructure, the state of US -Mexico relations, public health and urban development.

“Border mayors and governors have struggled over the years to create and sustain forums in which they can get to know each other and work together on a common agenda,” said Christopher Wilson, deputy director of the Wilson Center’s Mexico Institute in Washington. The group’s rotating venues may prove more challenging for small-city hosts who have more limited budgets and resources.

“Right now the border mayors association is a great idea with enough energy to get a meeting off the ground but without a structure,” Wilson said. “They need some glue to the organization.”

The Border Governors Conference, which dates back to the 1980s, has been moribund for several years. In 2010, then-Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer canceled a Phoenix event after Mexico’s border governors boycotted because she signed a tough law against illegal immigration. The New Mexico governor at the time, Bill Richardson, convened a meeting in Santa Fe, but he was the only one of four US border governors to show. New Mexico was also the only US presence the following year.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App