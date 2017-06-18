US man sentenced to 72 years for killing grandfather

A US man was sentenced to 72 years in prison for beating his 84-year-old grandfather to death during a dinner argument. Jason Vanbommel, 34, was sentenced in Arapahoe District Court, Colorado, after being found guilty by a jury on April 13 of reckless manslaughter and first-degree assault of an at-risk adult, among other charges, the District Attorney’s Office said on Saturday. According to local media reports, Vanbommel argued with his grandmother over what to have for dinner on December 29, 2015.

His grandfather, Frans Vanbommel, interrupted and told the man to show respect to his grandmother. Jason Vanbommel got angry, throwing things and yelling profanities, reports Xinhua news agency. When Frans Vanbommel tried to call the police, Jason began punching his grandfather in the head. When his grandfather fell to the floor, he kicked him in the torso, fracturing his ribs.

The condition of Frans Vanbommel deteriorated after he was hospitalised and died on January 6, 2016. “This horrific crime … all because your grandfather told you not to yell at your grandmother,” District Judge Phillip Douglass told Jason Vanbommel. “There is no room in a civilised society for those who would think this is acceptable,” the judge added.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App