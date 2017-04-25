US: Man fatally shoots boss, kills himself at Dallas office

Image for representational purpose. Image for representational purpose.

A unidentified man shot dead his woman boss before killing himself, leading to chaos in a multi-storey building in the northern part of Dallas city, police said. The Dallas police responded to a report of an active shooter in an office building in the 8300 block of the LBJ Freeway at around 10:45 AM (local time) yesterday. When officers arrived on the scene, they suspected the shooter was in a meeting room. They breached the door by firing a shotgun, authorities said. Officers found a man and a woman dead in the room. It appears the man shot and killed the woman and then turned the gun on himself, police said. The woman was the supervisor of the gunman, they said. As the incident unfolded, television footage showed a heavy police response including a SWAT team at the office building along an interstate. A broken window could be seen on one of the upper floors of the building.

“(Officers) went inside the office where the shooting was taking place, and they discovered that the possible shooter was inside a particular office in a meeting room,” Asst Chief Randy Blankenbaker said. “The officers were forced to utilise a shotgun to breach the front office door,” he said. Blankenbaker said the victim and suspect will not be identified until the next of kin are notified Investigators said there were multiple witnesses in the building at the time of the shooting and were taken to police headquarters for questioning.

The building was declared to be safe around 12:49 PM (local time). Pictures of the crime scene show dozens of people outside the building being evacuated. Another photo shows a busted out window on the far edge of the property. One officer was injured due to broken glass during the search and was taken to the hospital, the police department’s Twitter account said.

