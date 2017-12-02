Kansas hate crime: Accused Navy veteran pleads ‘not guilty’ for killing Indian techie

Adam Purinton, 52, was charged with first-degree murder in the February shooting in Olathe that killed 32-year-old Srinivas Kuchibhotla Adam Purinton, 52, was charged with first-degree murder in the February shooting in Olathe that killed 32-year-old Srinivas Kuchibhotla

In an apparent act of hate crime and killing of Indian techie Srinivas Kuchibhotla in Kansas City in February, the accused US Navy veteran has pleaded as being not guilty of the murder. Adam Purinton, 52, was charged with first-degree murder in the February shooting in Olathe that claimed the life of 32-year-old Kuchibhotla. The Navy veteran also faces two counts of attempted first-degree murder for injuring two other men in the hostile act.

During a preliminary hearing that took place on Friday, Purinton pleaded “not guilty”. The accused waived his preliminary hearing and the not guilty plea was registered on his behalf. The next hearing d is scheduled for May 8. The former Navy personnel faces capital punishment or life imprisonment as the maximum penalty for his alleged crime.

Federal prosecutors allege that Purinton targeted Kuchibhotla and another Indian man, Alok Madasani, because of their racial background and ethnicity. The third man was shot when he attempted to intervene and help the two victims. Witnesses’ statements are recorded to have heard Purinton yelling at the two Indian men to “get out of my country” before opening fire upon them.

After the shooting, the accused drove 70 miles east to an Applebee’s restaurant in Clinton, Missouri, where he informed a bartender about his crime. The deceased techie, Kuchibhotla was employed at Garmin International.

Federal prosecutors alleged that Purinton committed the offences after substantial planning and premeditation, and had attempted to kill more than one person in a single criminal episode, and consciously created a grave risk of death to other people present at the scene.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd