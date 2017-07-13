US lawmaker introduces articles of impeachment against Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump. (File Photo) US President Donald Trump. (File Photo)

A US lawmaker has introduced an article of impeachment against President Donald Trump charging him of obstruction of justice in the federal investigation of the Russian interference in the 2016 presidential elections. This is for the first time that a US lawmaker has introduced an article of impeachment against Trump, who was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States on January 20.

Democratic Congressman from California Brad Sherman, who often takes a tough position on Pakistan, was joined by Congressman Al Green from Texas in introducing an Article of Impeachment (H. Res. 438) against Trump for High Crimes and Misdemeanors.

The House of Representatives needs to pass it by majority vote for the article to move forward.

Trump’s Republican party has an advantage of 46 votes in the current House of Representatives and it is unlikely that the GOP lawmakers would vote on such an impeachment move.

“Recent disclosures by Donald Trump Jr. indicate that Trump’s campaign was eager to receive assistance from Russia.

“It now seems likely that the President had something to hide when he tried to curtail the investigation of National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and the wider Russian probe.

“I believe his conversations with, and subsequent firing of, FBI Director James Comey constitute Obstruction of Justice,” Sherman said after introducing the article of impeachment against Trump.

Every day Democrats, Republicans, and the entire world are shocked by the latest example of America’s amateur President, he said, adding that ignorance accompanied by a refusal to learn.

“Lack of impulse control, accompanied by a refusal to have his staff control his impulses.

“We’re no longer surprised by any action, no matter how far below the dignity of the office—and no matter how dangerous to the country,” he said.

“But the Constitution does not provide for the removal of a President for impulsive, ignorant incompetence. It does provide for the removal of a President for High Crimes and Misdemeanors,” Sherman said.

As the investigations move forward, additional evidence supporting additional Articles of Impeachment may emerge, he noted.

“However, as to Obstruction of Justice, as defined in 18 U.S.C.§ 1512 (b)(3), the evidence we have is sufficient to move forward now. And the national interest requires that we do so,” the Democratic lawmaker said.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App