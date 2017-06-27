US lawmaker Dana Rohrabacher concerned over human rights violations in Karachi

Dana Rohrabacher (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File) Dana Rohrabacher (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

An influential American lawmaker has expressed concern over the alleged human rights violations against Mohajirs and other ethnic and religious minorities in Pakistan.

Congressman Dana Rohrabacher in a meeting with the Muttahida Quami Movement (Pakistan) leader Nadeem Nusrat expressed his deepest concerns over continued acts of human rights violations against Mohajirs and other ethnic and religious minorities in Pakistan, a media release said yesterday.

Nusrat met Rohrabacher to appraise him of the ground realities in Karachi against MQM. During the meeting they discussed the alleged atrocities committed by Pakistan military’s intelligence agencies and the paramilitary Rangers against Mohajirs as well as other ethnic minorities. They also discussed how Pakistan’s powerful military establishment continues to support religious extremist proxies in the region.

Rohrabacher assured MQM leader that he would do his best to put a stop to this naked and unwarranted aggression against innocent civilian Mohajirs, Balochs and Pashtoon, a media release said.

