US launches qualification tests for upgraded nuclear bomb

This photo provided by Eglin Air Force Base shows the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb. (Eglin Air Force Base via AP) This photo provided by Eglin Air Force Base shows the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb. (Eglin Air Force Base via AP)

Scientists at Sandia National Laboratories are claiming success with the first in a new series of test flights that are part of an effort to upgrade one of the nuclear weapons that has been in the US arsenal for decades. An F-16 from Nellis Air Force Base dropped an inert B61-12 bomb over the Nevada desert last month to test the weapon’s non-nuclear functions as well as the plane’s ability to carry the weapon. With a puff of dust, the mock bomb landed in a dry lake bed at the Tonopah Test Range.

Scientists are planning to spend months analysing the data gathered from the test. Officials say the first production unit of the B61-12, developed under what is called the Life Extension Program, is scheduled to be completed in 2020.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now