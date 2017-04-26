US judge blocks key part of Trumps sanctuary cities order

In Picture, Donald Trump In Picture, Donald Trump

Donald Trump has suffered a setback as a federal judge blocked his administration’s executive order that could deny funding to ‘sanctuary cities’ harbouring illegal immigrants, saying the president is exceeding his constitutional authority. US District Judge William Orrick blocked the government from enforcing a key portion of Trump’s January executive order on immigration, which ordered the Department of Homeland Security and Justice Department to block cities who do not cooperate with federal immigration enforcement from receiving federal funds.

Orrick in his ruling yesterday said the president was “exceeding his constitutional authority” by trying to punish local governments that refuse to cooperate with his immigration policies.

“Given the nationwide scope of the order, and its apparent constitutional flaws, a nationwide injunction is appropriate,” Orrick said in his order, which will remain in effect unless it is overturned by a higher court.

“Sanctuary cities, like San Francisco, block their jails from turning over criminal aliens to Federal authorities for deportation. These cities are engaged in the dangerous and unlawful nullification of Federal law in an attempt to erase our borders,” the White House said in a statement.

“Once again, a single district judge — this time in San Francisco — has ignored Federal immigration law to set a new immigration policy for the entire country,” it said.

It also said the ruling is a gift to the criminal gang and cartel element in our country, empowering the worst kind of human trafficking and sex trafficking, and putting thousands of innocent lives at risk.

The White House also warned that it will pursue all legal remedies to the sanctuary city threat that imperils its citizens, and continue its to ramp up enforcement to remove the criminal and gang element from the country.

However, political experts said this ruling dealt a seriou s blow to the Trump Administration. San Francisco Attorney Dennis Herrera applauded the court’s order in sanctuary cities.

“The court found the Trump administration’s arguments were not legally plausible, and the court sided with us on every substantive issue. I hope this president learns from his litany of mistakes. His first 100 days have been a disaster. I hope for all of our sakes that he can turn it around,” he said in a statement.

“Because San Francisco took this president to court, we’ve been able to protect billions of dollars that fund lifesaving programmes across this country,” Herrera said.

