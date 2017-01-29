US judge allows travelers who landed with visas to stay in country

Protesters gather outside Terminal 4 at JFK airport in opposition to U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposed ban on immigration in Queens, New York City, U.S., January 28, 2017. REUTERS/Stephen Yang Protesters gather outside Terminal 4 at JFK airport in opposition to U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposed ban on immigration in Queens, New York City, U.S., January 28, 2017. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

A federal judge in Brooklyn, New York issued an emergency stay on Saturday that temporarily blocks the US government from sending people out of the country after they have landed at a US airport with valid visas.

The American Civil Liberties Union estimates the stay will affect 100 to 200 people detained at US airports or in transit, but government lawyers could not confirm that number.

The ruling by Judge Ann Donnelly of the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York came during a hearing called after President Donald Trump issued an executive order blocking people from seven Muslim-majority from entering the United States and putting a temporary halt to refugee admissions.