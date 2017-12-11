Iran blasts Donald Trump for pouring gasoline on flames in Middle East

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. (AP/Files) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. (AP/Files)

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday criticized the policies of US President Donald Trump in Middle East regarding Jerusalem, Press TV reported. Trump has made an “incorrect” decision to recognize Jerusalem as the “capital” of Israel, Rouhani said in a meeting with the visiting British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson in the capital Tehran. “The regional situation is such that one should not fan the flames and the US President’s recent decision to move the country’s embassy to al-Quds (Jerusalem) was an incorrect decision and was pouring gasoline on the flames in the region,” Rouhani was quoted as saying.

Over the past years, Iran sought to establish sustainable peace and stability, helped end war and bloodshed and uproot terrorism in the region, he said, adding that Tehran-London talks could lead to the development of regional stability. It is clear that Iran’s constructive role saved two regional countries from the threat of terrorism, he said. “No one can doubt Iran’s positive measures in the region,” he pointed out.

The Iranian President also stressed the importance of boosting cordial relations between Tehran and London after the implementation of the landmark nuclear agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), reached between Iran and the P5+1 group of countries in 2015. He expressed dissatisfaction with the current level of Tehran-London cooperation after the JCPOA implementation and urged the two sides to make more efforts to reach “a desirable point in relations.”

The British foreign secretary said Iran had taken positive measures in the fight against terrorism and promoted regional peace and stability. Johnson said that London did not regard Trump’s decision on Jerusalem as an appropriate move.

Besides, he said that the JCPOA was a positive accord, which should be upheld in a way that the Iranian nation could take advantage of its economic benefits. He also expressed Britain’s willingness to participate in Iran’s investment projects.

Johnson headed a high-ranking politico-economic delegation in his trip to Tehran is part of an effort to improve Tehran-London relations.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App