Indian-origin couple shot dead in US by daughter’s ex-boyfriend

An Indian-origin Silicon Valley tech executive and his wife were shot dead in San Jose in the United States. The couple, Naren Prabhu and his wife, were fatally shot by Mirza Tatlic in their house in San Jose, according to a report by CBS San Francisco. The couple has three children and their daughter, who does not live with them, was not in the house when the incident occurred. It was reported by their 20-year-old son.

When the police reached the house, they saw the man dead in the front doorway. As they made their way up, the couple’s 20-year-old son told them that his mother, his 13-year-old brother, and the suspect were inside. While the suspect released the 13-year-old, he refused to surrender. A SWAT team came to the house as a standoff developed. By the time the police entered the house, the woman and the suspect, both were dead.

According to San Jose Police Chief Eddie Garcia said the couple’s daughter was in a relationship with the alleged shooter. He further said that the relationship, which had a history of domestic violence, had ended in 2016 and Tatlic even had a restraining order against him.

“The suspect had been in a dating relationship with the victims adult daughter who was not home. The relationship ended last year. The suspect had a history of domestic violence and there was an active criminal restraining order,” Garcia said.

“When officers arrived at the home on Laura Valle Lane they saw an adult man deceased in the front doorway suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Officers learnt from the adult son that his mother and 13-year-old brother along with the suspect were still inside the house,” police said.

“As officers were setting up contain and arrest teams, the suspect released the 13-year-old boy,” Garcia said, adding that the suspect refused to surrender. Officers then went into the house and found the two deceased victims and the dead suspect, Garcia said.

While this has not been classified as a hate crime, a number of racial crimes have been reported against Indians in America. In March, an Indian techie Srinivas Kuchibhotla was shot dead. Another Indian-American was killed in a motel crossfire earlier in April in Tennessee.

