US: Indian-American man found dead in New Jersey, family says ‘personal issue’

A 29-year-old Indian-American man was found dead in the US state of New Jersey, an incident which the family has described as a “personal issue”. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj tweeted Sunday that the Indian Consulate here “has spoken to the father of the deceased in Massachusetts. He says this is a personal family tragedy”. More details were not immediately known.

Sources here said the cause of the death was still unknown and the medical examiner’s office was investigating the incident which took place in Jersey city. Consulate officials have reached out to the deceased’s family in Massachusetts and sources said the family has requested privacy, saying “it is a personal family matter”.

The sources strongly cautioned that the incident should not be seen as linked to a possible hate crime since all details are still not available and the family too has termed it as a personal issue.