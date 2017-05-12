US imposes sanctions on Pakistan-based extremists to hit funding, disrupt leadership

US has imposed sanctions on Pakistan-based extremists. (Representational) US has imposed sanctions on Pakistan-based extremists. (Representational)

In a bid to disrupt the leadership and fund-related activities of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), United States has imposed sanctions on Pakistan-based extremists and an organisation run by 2008 Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed’s Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) group.

Ayatullah Ghulam Muhammad (Haji Hayatullah), Ali Muhammad Abu Turab, Inayat-ur Rahman, and a purported charity managed by Inayat-ur Rahman, the Welfare and Development Organisation of Quran and Sunnah (WDO) have been particularly hit with sanctions.

John Smith, Director of Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), said the enlisted individuals and entity on whom sanctions have been imposed pose a threat to security of both Pakistan and US. “The individuals are opportunistic and willing to work with extremist organisations, even those ideologically opposed to one another, to help them deepen their foothold in the region.”

He further added that the sanctions have been imposed to hit funding of LeT and its fronts for charitable activities. “These sanctions seek to disrupt the financial support networks of terrorists based in Pakistan who have provided support to the Taliban, al-Qaeda, ISIS, and LeT for recruitment and funding of suicide bombers and other violent insurgent operations,” he said.

According to OFAC, Hayatullah provides material and financial support to the Taliban, al Qaeda, ISIS, and ISIS–Khorasan. Abu Turab provided material and financial support to JDQ and Inayat-ur Rahman provided material and financial support to LeT and the Taliban.

(With inputs from PTI)

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd