US House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi calls on Jeff Sessions to quit

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, right, stands next to Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., as Sessions speaks during a rally Sunday, Feb. 28, 2016, in Madison, Ala. (AP Photo/File Photo) Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, right, stands next to Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., as Sessions speaks during a rally Sunday, Feb. 28, 2016, in Madison, Ala. (AP Photo/File Photo)

US House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday called for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to resign following a Washington Post report that he did not disclose two conversations last year with Russia’s ambassador, Sergei Kislyak. “Now, after lying under oath to Congress about his own communications with the Russians, the Attorney General must resign,” Pelosi said in a statement. “Sessions is not fit to serve as the top law enforcement officer of our country and must resign.”

Earlier it was revealed by the Justice Department that the Attorney General, Jeff Sessions had two conversations with the Russian ambassador to the United States during the presidential campaign season last year. Previously on confirmation hearing in January Sessions, a supporter of President Donald Trump and a policy adviser to the Republican candidate, had denied any sort of communications with the Russian ambassador.