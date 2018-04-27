Follow Us:
Friday, April 27, 2018
The White House also said it looks forward to continuing discussions with South Korea in preparation for the planned meeting of President Donald Trump and Kim in the coming weeks.

By: Reuters | Washington | Published: April 27, 2018 2:45:49 pm
US hopeful Korea talks will achieve progress toward peace South Korean President Moon Jae-in shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during their meeting at the Peace House at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea, April 27, 2018. Korea Summit Press Pool/Pool via Reuters
The United States is hopeful talks between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in will make progress on achieving peace and prosperity, the White House said in a statement on Thursday as the two men began their summit.

