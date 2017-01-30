US homeland security head: Entry of lawful permanent residents in ‘national interest’

Latest News
US President Donald Trump defended his move to ban entry of refugees and people from seven Muslim-majority nations.

By: Reuters | Washington | Published:January 30, 2017 7:59 am
US Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said on Sunday that in applying the provisions of President Donald Trump’s executive order on refugees and immigration, he deemed the entry of lawful permanent residents “in the national interest.” Trump defended his move to ban entry of refugees and people from seven Muslim-majority nations and said on Sunday the United States would resume issuing visas for all countries in the next 90 days as he faced rising criticism at home and abroad and new protests in US cities.

