US government shutdown: Congress fails to overcome standoff over spending, immigration

The US government on Saturday shut down after a period of five years as Congress failed to overcome standoff over spending and immigration. US President Donald Trump and Congress were unable to pass the short-term bill to keep the US government open and prevent agencies from shutting down.

The government shut down at midnight in US after the government funding ended and the Senate rejected the bill to keep federal government running. The move is being seen as a strategy of the Democrats to force Trump and the Republicans to negotiate with them on deportation of illegal immigrants.

New York Senator and Democrat leader Chuck Schumer said the blame for the shutdown should fall entirely on Trump’s shoulders, Reuters reported. The White House in a statement blamed shutdown on Democrats calling them “obstructionist losers, not legislators” accusing them of blocking the bill to avert shutdown. “We will not negotiate the status of unlawful immigrants while Democrats hold our lawful citizens hostage over their reckless demands,” the statement said after the funding legislation failed to get the 60 votes needed to overcome a procedural hurdle.

The shutdown also comes on the anniversary of Trump’s presidency. “Not looking good for our great Military or Safety & Security on the very dangerous Southern Border. Dems want a Shutdown in order to help diminish the great success of the Tax Cuts, and what they are doing for our booming economy,” the US President wrote on Twitter.

This would be the first shutdown since 2013, when tea party Republicans sought to use a must-pass funding bill to try to force then-President Barack Obama to delay implementation of his marquee health care law. At the time, Trump told Fox & Friends that the ultimate blame for a shutdown lies at the top. “I really think the pressure is on the president,” he said.

In shutdowns, nonessential government employees are furloughed, or placed on temporary unpaid leave. Workers deemed essential, including those dealing with public safety and national security, keep working.

After previous government shutdowns, Congress passed measures to ensure that all unpaid workers received retroactive pay. The Trump administration would support a similar measure, a senior administration official said on Friday.

Not looking good for our great Military or Safety & Security on the very dangerous Southern Border. Dems want a Shutdown in order to help diminish the great success of the Tax Cuts, and what they are doing for our booming economy. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2018

