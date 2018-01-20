US government shutdown: Reactions and blame-game

With no apparent indications of a breakthrough in the Senate to avoid a government shutdown, the Capitol is illuminated in Washington, Friday evening, Jan. 19, 2018. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) With no apparent indications of a breakthrough in the Senate to avoid a government shutdown, the Capitol is illuminated in Washington, Friday evening, Jan. 19, 2018. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

For the first time in five years, the US government on Saturday shut down due to lack of funding. This development took place after the Senate rejected a short-term spending bill to keep the federal government running, marking a chaotic end to Donald Trump’s first year as president.

The shutdown began at 12:01 am (local time) after a few Republicans joined Democrats in blocking the crucial measure would have provided short-term funding for the Pentagon and other federal agencies. The Republican-controlled Senate had until midnight to pass a spending bill, but they needed the Democrats to support it.

Republicans only have 51 seats in the 100-member chamber. They needed 60 votes to pass the package. But that could not happen.

Because of the shutdown, hundreds of thousands of US government defence workers, park rangers and business regulators will be left temporarily out of work. Vital services will still be provided by law enforcement, immigration officers, the central bank, veterans’ hospitals and the military. READ MORE

However, this is not the first instance when the federal government in the United States has shutdown. In 2013, tea party Republicans—in a strategy not unlike the one Schumer is employing now—sought to use a must-pass funding bill to try to force then-President Barack Obama to delay implementation of his marquee health care law. At the time, Trump told Fox & Friends that the ultimate blame for a shutdown lies at the top. “I really think the pressure is on the president,” he had said.

Here are some of the reactions following the shutdown.

Trump puts onus on Democrats, blames them for shutdown

US President Donald Trump blamed Democrats for the shutdown which comes exactly a year after he was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.”Dems want a shutdown in order to help diminish the great success of the tax cuts, and what they are doing for our booming economy,” he said.

Blame for shutdown should fall entirely on Trump’s shoulders, says Chuck Schumer

New York Senator and Democrat leader Chuck Schumer said the blame for the shutdown should fall entirely on Trump’s shoulders. The New York Democrat said after a White House meeting Friday with Trump, he thought “in my heart” that senators could complete an agreement by evening. He said he “reluctantly” offered concessions on Trump’s long-sought border wall with Mexico in exchange for strong protections for young immigrants.

Schumer says Trump didn’t try selling the accord to congressional Republican leaders, who wouldn’t accept it. Schumer says Trump “backed off at the first sign of pressure”. Schumer said of Trump: “It’s almost as if you were rooting for a shutdown. Well, now we’ll have one.”

White House blames Democrats

The White House in a statement blamed shutdown on Democrats calling them “obstructionist losers, not legislators” accusing them of blocking the bill to avert shutdown. “We will not negotiate the status of unlawful immigrants while Democrats hold our lawful citizens hostage over their reckless demands,” the statement said after the funding legislation failed to get the 60 votes needed to overcome a procedural hurdle.

(With inputs from agencies)

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd