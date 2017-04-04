US government attorneys want to pause Hawaii travel ban lawsuit while appeal plays out

Hawaii Attorney General Douglas Chin talks to the media at the U.S. District Court Ninth Circuit after seeking an extension after filing an amended lawsuit against President Donald Trump’s new travel ban in Honolulu, Hawaii, March 29, 2017. (REUTERS/Hugh Gentry) Hawaii Attorney General Douglas Chin talks to the media at the U.S. District Court Ninth Circuit after seeking an extension after filing an amended lawsuit against President Donald Trump’s new travel ban in Honolulu, Hawaii, March 29, 2017. (REUTERS/Hugh Gentry)

The US government attorneys want Hawaii’s lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump’s travel ban paused while a ruling blocking key sections is appealed. The Department of Justice filed a motion yesterday asking US District Judge Derrick Watson to pause proceedings in Hawaii’s lawsuit pending resolution of the government’s appeal.

The government is appealing Watson’s ruling that put an indefinite hold on Trump’s executive order to suspend new visas for people in six Muslim-majority countries and halt the US refugee program.

Hawaii’s attorney general office didn’t immediately comment on the suspension request.

According to the motion, it would be helpful to know the outcome of the appeal before proceeding in the lawsuit.

The government wants to suspend upcoming deadlines in the case, including a scheduling hearing set for April 18.

