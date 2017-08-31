US gas prices will rise in Storm Harvey’s wake: Energy Secretary

Only in Express
"Gas prices are going to go up because of the flooding," Perry told reporters aboard Air Force Two, according to the report. Perry said he did not know when refineries that have been shut by Harvey would come back on line.

By: Reuters | Published:August 31, 2017 10:59 pm
U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry said on Thursday that gasoline prices are going to rise in the wake of Tropical Storm Harvey and he warned that state attorney generals would be on the watch against price gouging at fuel pumps, according to a White House press pool report.

